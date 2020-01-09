New information literacy training methodology to roll out in Jordan

AMMAN — IREX will unveil this week a new methodology for media and information literacy training designed to promote healthier information habits and more responsible online behaviour among users of all ages, according to a statement from the international NGO.

The “Learn to Discern” (L2D) media and information literacy training is being rolled out by IREX in 11 countries and has been tested in Jordan over the past two years, the statement said.

IREX’s Global Lead for Media and Information Literacy Katya Vogt will lead a discussion with Jordanian academics, media practitioners and experts as well as representatives of international agencies and organisations on Tuesday in Amman.

“This training helps people become more aware of how our emotions and cognitive processes affect our engagement with information,” Vogt said in the statement, adding: “It helps participants process content more critically, and motivates them to take control over what they read and see. It also empowers more informed, safe, and responsible engagement and interaction online.”

IREX has been piloting L2D in Jordan over the past two years, developing a new cadre of Jordanian trainers who have delivered the course to almost 1,000 people across the country, including school and university students, youths and adults of all ages, the majority of them women, the statement said.

“We have focused on women because they are uniquely positioned to pass on critical thinking and critical information engagement skills and habits to children and young people in their families and communities,” Vogt said.

The initiative in Jordan has shown promising initial results, the statement said, noting that participants in the Families in the Digital Age programme were 25 per cent better than a control group at recognising misleading information.

A global development and education organisation, IREX works with partners in more than 100 countries in four areas essential to progress: Cultivating leaders, empowering youth, strengthening institutions, and increasing access to quality education and information. IREX has been working in Jordan since 2005, the statement concluded.