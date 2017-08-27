New e-service for supervising transport, treatment of hazardous waste launched

AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment has launched a new service, under which the request for official supervision of the transport of hazardous waste became electronic, according to a government official.

The new service is part of the electronic services engineering project, which aims at accelerating the submission and processing of government services and application, Ministry of Environment Spokesperson Isa Shboul said.

“The project seeks to better serve people and investors and facilitates the completion and submission of applications. Those wishing to receive the ministry’s supervisory services over the transport of hazardous waste and materials no longer have to visit the ministry,” Shboul told The Jordan Times.

The ministry will start receiving applications via its website for supervising the transport and treatment of hazardous waste and materials, Shboul said, adding that the service is available for the private and public sector institutions.

“The new e-service will not only save time and effort, but it will also help achieve better monitoring over the transport and treatment of hazardous waste and materials,” Shboul noted.

The ministry has implemented the project in cooperation with the ministries of public sector development and communication and information technology, according to Shboul, who also noted that it was funded by the German International Cooperation Agency.

“The service will be run by the ministry’s information technology section,” he added.

In addition, the ministry is also finalising procedures for launching its hotline on (117119), Shboul noted.

“Users of all communication networks can contact the hotline which has been set up for environmental complaints or for answering investors’ questions,” according to Shboul.