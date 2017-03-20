New Amman Customs Centre opens in Madouneh

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Monday inaugurated the Amman Customs Centre project in Madouneh, worth JD93 million, financed by the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF).

The project, implemented by the government in cooperation with the private sector on the build-operate-transfer principle, is one of the strategic development schemes aimed to increase investments in East Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mulki said that the project is located on the Amman Development Corridor, a vital highway inaugurated some two months ago, and in an area that needs development to attract more investments and urbanisation.

This project will be staffed by 100 engineers and 300 workers from the local workforce, the premier said, adding that the scheme marks the beginning of genuine cooperation between the public and private sectors in employing Jordanians.

Public Works and Housing Minister Sami Halaseh noted that the new customs centre was designed according to modern international standards, as recommended by the Jordan Customs Department.

The facility’s area stands at 1,350 dunums and will accommodate up to 900 trucks simultaneously, explained Halaseh, adding that it is expandable to lodge 256 extra trucks. The compound houses 320 customs clearance offices.

Electronic systems will be installed to monitor all procedures within the centre, in addition to an online system set to receive customs applications in a way that reduces direct contact between citizens and customs officials.

Designed by Jordanian engineering companies, the construction will be handled by Jordanian workforce through a Jordanian contractor, the minister stated.

Finance Minister Omar Malhas said the project will contribute to solving several problems inherent in the current location of the Amman Customs Centre, located in Abu Alanada, southeast Amman, by reducing traffic congestions resulted by trucks on the internal roads of the capital.

The current location of the centre was established some five decades ago, and has become inefficient to execute customs procedures because of its small area and proximity to residential neighbourhoods, which necessitated its relocation to another site, Malhas explained.

SSIF Executive Chairperson Suhair Al-Ali noted that the project was the first to be implemented by the fund-owned financial leasing company.