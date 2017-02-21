Network launched to protect rights of journalists

AMMAN — A network of journalists advocating human rights was launched on Monday in a bid to defend human rights issues, including those related to media freedom.

The Journalists for Human Rights Network — launched by the Centre for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) — brings together reporters and media personnel to “uncover infringements committed against people and stand for their rights as an instrument to hold authorities to account”.

“Jordanian media professionals practise their work in a restrictive environment where legislation has become a tool for punishment and control, while the public authorities do not proactively disclose information or make it available for journalists when required,” the network’s declaration read.

It added that the “ongoing violations against the media, and the increase in detention and gag orders”, have led them to practise self-censorship “in order to avoid punishment and liability”.

Under the declaration, journalists pledged to cooperate with civil society organisations in their efforts to improve human rights in Jordan.

Supported by the British embassy in Amman, the network is open to all media practitioners.

Monday’s event also witnessed the launch of the CDFJ’s “infoarabi.com”, which is the first Arabic-language platform specialising in infographics, with participating journalists underlining its significance in enriching the content of news reports.

“We at the centre are committed to providing all the necessary platforms and tools that contribute to journalists’ professionalism,” said CDFJ President Nidal Mansour, noting that the website is free to use and reporters are welcome to provide the centre with feedback.