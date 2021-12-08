NATO delegation visits Royal Jordanian National Defence College

A delegation from the NATO Defence College in Rome poses for a group photo during a visit to the Royal Jordanian National Defence College on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A delegation from the NATO Defence College in Rome, headed by Commandant Lieutenant-General Olivier Rittimann, on Tuesday visited the Royal Jordanian National Defence College (RJNDC) to get acquainted with security threats and challenges that face various countries.

The visit also aimed to get a first-hand look at these countries’ strategies to prepare their foreign policies on global issues. This is aimed to help students expand their perception on strategic planning and international policies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visit seeks to learn about the RJNDC’s role in qualifying senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and officials in various ministries and institutions to be able to draw policies at the national, regional and international levels.

The itinerary of the delegation, comprising 115 participants, included a lecture by Director of the Military Intelligence Brig. Azzam Rawahneh on the national and regional threats and challenges, and a lecture by Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah on the ministry’s role in preserving national security.

Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi also delivered a lecture on the Chamber’s legislative and oversight role on the executive authority to realise the comprehensive national interest.

The NATO delegation almost pays periodic visits to member and partner states. The visits seek to highlight the importance of relations between NATO and Jordan.