Muslim Brotherhood Society vows support to Jordan's position on Palestine

AMMAN — Muslim Brotherhood Society on Saturday voiced rejection to any solution to the Mideast conflict that does not serve the interests of Palestinians and Jordanians.

Concluding its third annual conference, the movement issued a communique voicing keenness on building partnerships with all civil society orgainisations and political parties to enhance the rule of law and citizenship.

Inaugurating the conference, former prime minister Abdur-Rauf Rawabdeh said the current stage requires fully-fledged democracy based on genuine and influential partisan movement with realistic and well-defined programmes, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Rawabdeh, a former Senate president, also said that Palestine has been always the Kingdom's first and foremost priority, adding that the possibilities of peace are decaying with Israel moving ahead with its unilateral measures, exploiting the weakened Arab support to Jordan and Palestine.

Rawabdeh also said that the concerns about the attempts to resolve the Palestinian question at the expense of Jordan are increasing especially with the talk about the so-called "deal of the century" — the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump administration,

He also said that the unannounced deal has "entered the implementation phase with Jerusalem, Palestinians' right to return, settlements and borders being the components, which puts Jordan and Palestine in confrontation with a super power that cares not about the international legitimacy and human rights".

Sharaf Qudah, the society's overall leader, said that Jordan's position on the Palestinian cause is "crystal clear", adding that those who want to support Palestine are required to support neighbouring countries, especially Jordan.