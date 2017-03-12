Municipal councils dissolved as country braces for polls

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday decided to dissolve the municipality councils, including that of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and replace the capital’s mayor.

The Council of Ministers, at a session chaired by Prime Minister Hani Mulki, decided to form temporary committees to run municipalities’ and GAM’s affairs until the municipal elections are held in August, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

To achieve transparency and provide equal opportunities for all candidates, the Cabinet decided not to allow heads and members of committees to run for elections.

The Council of Ministers decided to form a committee with full authority, headed by Yousef Shawarbeh, to administrate GAM until after the polls, replacing Aqel Biltaji.

Petra has published the names of all heads and members of temporary committees on its website: www.petra.gov.jo.

The Independent Election Commission's Board of Commissioners had decided to conduct the municipal and governorate councils elections in all the Kingdom's constituencies on August 15.

Each eligible voter, under the Municipal Elections Law, will vote on two separate ballots; one for the mayor and another for one local council member.

The law stipulates that 75 per cent of GAM’s council members are elected, while the remaining 25 per cent are appointed by the Cabinet.

The municipal polls will be held side by side with the governorate councils elections. Under the Decentralisation Law enacted last year, governorate councils will be tasked with overseeing development projects and services on the local level.

Some council members will be elected while a minority will be appointed by the government, while a 10 per cent quota has been designate for women in the elected seats and 5 per cent in the government lists of appointees.