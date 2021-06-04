MoU signed between PSUT and Limerick, Ireland

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University of Technology (PSUT) and the Irish University of Limerick signed a memorandum of understanding during a meeting held via visual communication technology.

PSUT was represented by its President Mashhoor Al-Refai, while the Interim Provost and Deputy President Nigel Healey, signed on behalf of Limerick. The signing took place in the presence of the Irish ambassador to Amman, Vincent O'Neill.

The memorandum aims to enhance academic and research cooperation between the two universities. Their aim is to hold workshops, seminars and conferences, participate in activities, and create opportunities for cultural exchange for students and members of the teaching and administrative staff, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

There is also a possibility of signing specialised agreements between the faculties of the two universities to develop their academic programmes.

After recognising the value of Jordanian-Irish relations, Refai said that PSUT attaches great importance to working with partners in Ireland, which has been dubbed the Silicon Valley of Europe, to keep pace with increasing global requirements in the fields of technology.

He added that the University, under the directives of HRH Princess Sumaya, Chair of its Board of Trustees, seeks to realise its vision of providing a world-class education and hopes to launch a postgraduate program in Health Informatics Technology (HIT) in collaboration with the University of Limerick.

The Irish ambassador in Amman praised PSUT and its local and international standing, stressing the need to work to increase the pace of cooperation between Irish universities and their counterparts in Jordan, said the statement.

In turn, the Interim Provost of the University of Limerick affirmed its full commitment to cooperation in higher health education programmes between the two universities, in addition to other fields. He praised PSUT for its keenness to build and strengthen bridges of cooperation.

During the meeting, Vice President for Academic Affairs Wejdan Abu Elhaija presented a summary of the University, its programmes and activities in international cooperation.

She also introduced the University’s plan to develop a specialised Master’s programme in health information technology systems, with the participation of a team consisting of Annette McElligott from the University of Limerick’s Faculty of Science and Engineering, the Dean of the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences, Ashraf Ahmed, and the Head of the Software Engineering Department Firas Ghanem.

This programme is expected to be launched at the beginning of the 2021/2022 academic year.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Head of the Consular Section at the Embassy Angie Haidamos, the Dean of King Abdullah I School for Scientific Research and Graduate Studies Khaldoun Abu Gharbieh, Director of the International Relations Office Radhi Al-Hamadeen, and Walid Salameh, concluded the statement.