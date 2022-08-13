Morocco ambassador announces joint vocational training project 

AMMAN — Morocco’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Nasseri on Saturday announced the launch of a Jordanian-Moroccan project for vocational training in the hospitality and tourism field.

Speaking on the 23rd anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne, he described the strategic partnership between Jordan and Morocco as “multifaceted”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed the importance of Jordan's pivotal leadership role in joint Arab action, further expressing Morocco's pride in Jordan's permanent support for the Moroccan Sahara issue in a manner that preserves the territorial integrity of Morocco in accordance with the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, international references and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting bilateral ties, he said that the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to about JD64 million in 2020.

He added that the two countries have also signed more than 115 agreements and memoranda of understanding in politics, economics, health, education, culture, media, tourism, energy, minerals, sports, military cooperation and social affairs.

Morocco is allocating 60 scholarships to Jordanian students in Morocco for various disciplines and degrees, he added.

On the Palestinian cause, he said that Morocco's stances, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, are “clear”.

“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict needs to be resolved by meeting the aspirations of the Palestinian people, in establishing their independent and viable state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

He pointed out that negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties are the only way to reach a final, lasting and comprehensive solution to this conflict.

He said that Morocco will continue, through the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency, under the personal supervision and direct follow-up of King Mohammed VI, its support for Jerusalemites, alleviating the impact of the occupation through its programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting Arab and Islamic rights in Jerusalem.

He stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship in Jerusalem in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.