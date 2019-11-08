More incentives in the pipeline — PM

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said that Thursday’s government reshuffle came on the heels of a slew of incentives and the comprehensive reform process carried out by the government recently, noting that it has already started “paying off”.

Razzaz said that reforms were implemented under Royal Directives to expedite the development process, which directly impacts living conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Over the coming weeks, the government will issue additional incentive bundles that will have a “direct effect” on citizens and targeted sectors, Razzaz said in a Thursday statement issued after the new ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah.

Razzaz commended the efforts of the outgoing ministers and their service to the Kingdom, adding that focus in the coming stage will be on “the employment of Jordanians, which is a burden for all families across the Kingdom”.

The premier said that creating jobs is a responsibility “not limited to the Ministry of Labour”, but rather requires economic growth and the alleviation of poverty, which can only be achieved if more Jordanian youth are employed.

Razzaz said the coming phase will witness “high momentum” while reiterating that the recent incentive bundle has already “bore fruit”.

“The volume of real estate exchange and the sale of apartments and lands have doubled over the past three days,” Razzaz said, citing official data.