Ministry signs agreements to upgrade water infrastructure in Balqa Governorate

AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud on Thursday signed agreements for three new water projects in Balqa Governorate valued at around JD250,000.

The three projects are scheduled to start soon and be completed before the end of 2019, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The projects include executing and rehabilitating main and sub water networks in different areas around the governorate in order to improve water supply and fix any problems witnessed in the past due to an increase in the governorate's population, according to the minister.

The first agreement will cover the execution of a project to improve water supply to Deir Alla by expanding the existing infrastructure and replacing damaged parts, in addition to installing several pipelines of different diameters using local contractors at a cost of JD123,000, Petra reported.

The second agreement will include building a water pipeline from Rajbe station to Deir Alla network to increase the amount of water allocated to the area and improve supply to citizens at a cost of JD70,000.

The third project will cover the second phase of improving water supply in the Ain Basha area through main and sub water networks that extend from Abu Nsier water container to the areas of Ain Basha. The final project is estimated to cost around JD39,000.