Ministry to restrict funding to societies ‘improving citizens’ wellbeing’

AMMAN – The Social Development Ministry only provides financial support to societies that have been operating for more than a year and have already demonstrated a commitment to come up with projects that contribute to the wellbeing of local communities, according to the ministry.

Earlier this year, the ministry announced the allocation of JD3 million in funding to registered civil societies, giving them one month to submit their proposals to get the financial support.

“However, only 70 out of the 5,600 registered societies applied for the assistance, prompting the ministry to extend the deadline to July 31, by which 220 have applied,” ministry spokesperson Fawaz Ratrout told The Jordan Times, adding that the amount of the funding varies according to the proposed projects.

With around 55 new societies register in the ministry every month —mostly charitable societies — he noted that newly-established organisations do not receive funding unless they have shown commitment to develop initiatives that help reduce poverty and unemployment or provide care for orphans or people with disabilities.

Since 2008, the ministry’s Civil Societies Fund has been working to encourage cooperation with the voluntary sector, according to the spokesperson.

The number of registered societies reached 5,294 in 2016. A total of 601 new societies were registered at the ministry last year, according to the ministry’s records.

Among the total number of charities, 151 are foreign societies.

Some 205 societies received financial aid from the ministry in the same year.