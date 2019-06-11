Ministry to follow up on progress in railway studies

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday assigned the Ministry of Transport to track progress in studies pertaining to the envisioned national railway project.

The project seeks to connect a number of the Kingdom’s cities and production centres to a railway network that would also provide access to neighbouring countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Cabinet has also decided to approve a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a coalition of Jordanian and Chinese companies.

As part of the MoU, the aforementioned coalition will assist the Transport Ministry, whose mandate is to oversee all transport-related national projects, with preparing and presenting feasibility studies, and the issuance of necessary legal documents.