Ministry to follow up on progress in railway studies
By JT - Jun 11,2019 - Last updated at Jun 11,2019
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday assigned the Ministry of Transport to track progress in studies pertaining to the envisioned national railway project.
The project seeks to connect a number of the Kingdom’s cities and production centres to a railway network that would also provide access to neighbouring countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The Cabinet has also decided to approve a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a coalition of Jordanian and Chinese companies.
As part of the MoU, the aforementioned coalition will assist the Transport Ministry, whose mandate is to oversee all transport-related national projects, with preparing and presenting feasibility studies, and the issuance of necessary legal documents.
