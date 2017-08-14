Ministries, FAO brainstorm national strategy to adapt to climate change

AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has organised a brainstorming session between stakeholders and several ministries to discuss Jordan’s adaptation strategy to climate change, an FAO statement said.

Led by the ministries of water and irrigation, agriculture, and environment, the session covered Jordan’s sectoral interventions to address the climate change challenges, including the application of more efficient and more sustainable agricultural strategies to the Jordanian context.

The brainstorming session was attended by technical experts involved in climate change-related issues across the Kingdom, including government officials, governorates’ representatives, UNDP Environment and Climate Change advisers as well as the FAO’s experts team, according to the statement.

Nafis Khan, FAO’s Head of Programmes and Operations, said that “the aim of the brainstorming session was to initiate dialogues on adaptation to climate change in Jordan so as to assist the country in addressing pressing adverse impacts of climate change in a participatory as well as holistic approach”.

He added that the FAO’s goal was to include global voices in the discussions on climate change in order to offer locally adapted solutions, which are in line with internationally accepted research produced by the FAO and other relevant organisations.

The meeting resulted in fruitful discussions, interactive exchanges of views and networking that helped to identify probable area(s) of collaboration and underpin the sector(s) of intervention of a potential Green Climate Fund project in Jordan.

The Green Climate Fund was created in 2010 under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It allocates its resources to low-emission and climate-resilient projects, and programmes in developing countries.