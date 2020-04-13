Ministerial committee to receive work authorisation requests

Under new instructions issued on Monday under Defence Order No. 6, economic sectors, institutions and entities may submit requests to resume work to the ministry related to their sector (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The ministerial committee, composed of the ministers of labour, industry and health, on Monday issued Instructions No. 2 of 2020 under the provisions of Defence Order No. 6 of 2020 regarding the procedures and conditions for obtaining approval for sectors, institutions and establishments to conduct their work.

According to a Labour Ministry statement, the instructions include a mechanism for submitting requests to the concerned ministers to obtain approval for any economic sector, institution or entity that wishes to conduct its work, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The statement said that a committee made up of the ministers of industry, labour and health, as well as the concerned minister, will be formed according to the Defence Order to consider the requests submitted to the concerned ministers.

The concerned ministers may submit their recommendations to the ministerial committee in accordance with specified standards.

The statement noted that the criteria for approval include the presence of an urgent economic, logistical or health need, approval by the National Anti-Pandemic Committee, operating with a minimum workforce, the existence of approved health and safety standards and the decision of the ministerial committee.

According to the instructions, in the event that any employer conducts their work without obtaining approval or violates the standard work procedures or requirements set by the relevant laws and regulations, the establishment will be closed for a period of 60 days as stated in Defence Order No. 6 of 2020.