Meteor shower expected on Saturday and Sunday

AMMAN — The Kingdom will witness the “largest and most intense meteor showers of the year” on Saturday and Sunday, with more than 120 meteors expected per hour, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The best places to observe these meteors will be the southern and eastern regions of the Kingdom, due to their “distance from light and industrial pollution”, which will increase the visibility of the meteors due to the “purity of the sky”, Petra reported quoting astronomer Imad Mujahid.