Meridiam to increase its investments in Jordan

By JT - Jan 23,2018 - Last updated at Jan 23,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with Meridiam’s CEO Thierry Déau in Davos and discussed the investment opportunities offered by Jordan’s economy.

Déau said Meridiam has invested $200 million in the Queen Alia International Airport, as well as $50 million in Jordan’s water sector, stressing that the fund seeks to increase its investments in the Kingdom.

Noting Jordan’s stability from an economic and security-related perspective, Meridiam’s CEO said the Kingdom boasts a promising investment climate, with plenty of opportunities that can be seized.

Established in 2005, Meridiam serves as an umbrella for a number of European banks and companies.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh attended the meeting. 

