MENA Europe Future Energy Dialogue to kick off Wednesday

AMMAN — A regional energy conference titled MENA Europe Future Energy Dialogue (MEFED), hosted by the Jordanian and German governments, is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, bringing together 700 participants, including ministers, officials and representatives of international organisations, the Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The event, to be held at the King Husssein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea and part of the Jordanian-German partnership in the energy sector, will host discussions on various issues, including hydrogen energy, energy efficiency, renewable energy and electrical interconnection projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the conference in meeting the aspirations of the participating countries and institutions, mainly in addressing climate change and securing energy supplies at reasonable prices.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the Egyptian Ministers of Petroleum and Electricity, the Lebanese, Emirati, Iraqi, Belgian, Bulgarian, and Czech Ministers of Energy, and the Iraqi Minister of Environment and Trade will participate in the conference.

The event will also see the participation of the European Commission, the Union for the Mediterranean, the Arab League, the ESCWA, the International Energy Agency, the International Energy Agency, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, and the Mediterranean energy observatory.