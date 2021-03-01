March sees increase in fuel derivative prices

AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee on Sunday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for March.

The price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline went up from JD0.730 in February to JD0.760 in March, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline has been increased to JD0.980 in March compared with JD0.945 in February.

The price of diesel will see a hike of JD0.03 in March to sell at JD0.555, while the price of one litre of kerosene, under a previous Cabinet decision, will remain unchanged at JD0.460 per litre and the price of gas cylinders, as usual, remains at JD7.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, including shipping and taxes.

The committee said that it referred to international oil prices, which showed that the cost of a barrel of crude Brent oil went up from $54.8 in January to $62.2 in February.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Sunday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for March at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, according to a commission statement.