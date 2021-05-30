Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery, murder of man

By Rana Husseini - May 30,2021 - Last updated at May 30,2021

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a December 2020 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing an Egyptian man to 20 years in prison for robbing and murdering a fellow national in an Amman neighbourhood in April 2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of robbing the victim of JD850 and murdering him on April 15, and handed him the maximum sentence.

The victim died of multiple blows to his head, court papers said.

According to court papers, the defendant was in need of cash and decided to rob the victim.

On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the defendant lured the victim to a deserted area.

The defendant struck the victim on the head several times until he made sure he was dead, according to court papers.

"The defendant dumped the victim’s body in a ditch and searched his pockets," the court documents said.

The defendant found JD850 on the victim and took his mobile phone, the court added.

“The defendant poured cement on the victim and left the area, court papers added.

The victim’s brother reported his 42-year-old brother missing after failing to reach him on his mobile or locating him at his home, the court added.

Three months later, the police found the victim’s body and the defendant was arrested, court transcripts added.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 20-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings had been accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Khashashneh, Fawzi Nahar and Ahmad Qatawneh.