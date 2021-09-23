Man receives 8 year prison sentence for molesting minor

By Rana Husseini - Sep 23,2021 - Last updated at Sep 23,2021

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a December 2020 Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of molesting a boy in Amman in July of last year.

The court declared the defendant guilty of molesting the eight-year-old boy after dragging him to a deserted apartment on July 27 and handed him the maximum sentence.

Court papers said the victim was walking in the street and came face to face with the defendant who grabbed him and took him to a deserted apartment.

“The defendant undressed the child and molested him, then set him free," court transcripts said.

The victim left and notified his family, the court maintained, and they filed a complaint against him.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the sentence against the defendant "because the punishment he received was proper".

The defendant did not appeal his verdict.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Nayef Samarat, Fawzi Nahar, Ahmad Qatatneh and Mohammad Khashashneh.