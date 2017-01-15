‘Man involved in suspected murder-suicide had mental problems’

AMMAN — Officials on Sunday said that a 38-year-old man who reportedly shot his six-year-old daughter in an Amman suburb on Friday then killed himself was suffering from mental problems.

“Our initial investigation indicated that the victim was suffering from mental instability,” a senior official source told The Jordan Times.

The source added that investigators and the Criminal Court prosecutor are currently “questioning relatives and neighbours of the man and are reviewing his medical records”.

The man reportedly shot his daughter in the head, then killed himself on Friday in Nuzha suburb.

The victim had reportedly asked his wife “if she was ready to die with them, and she said ‘no’ and left”, officials have told The Jordan Times in previous remarks.

Instead, the woman headed to her neighbour’s house seeking help, but by the time they came to her house “the man had already pulled the trigger on his daughter and himself”, according to the officials.

Investigators did not find any notes or indication as to why the man committed the alleged act, sources have said shortly after the incident occurred.