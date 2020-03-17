Majority of citizens support gov’t’s measures against COVID-19, poll shows

According to a recent opinion poll, 83 per cent of Jordanians agree with the government’s decision to keep the public at home and halt their daily routines at this stage (Petra photo)

AMMAN — A recent opinion poll revealed that the majority of Jordanians, at 60 per cent, believe that citizens are “not taking the risks of coronavirus seriously”.

The opinion poll, conducted by a IPSOS, a global market research and consulting firm, surveyed a representative sample of 2,000 Jordanians ages 18 to 70 on the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s measures taken to halt its spread.

The results indicated that 83 per cent of the respondents agree with the government’s decision to keep the public at home and halt their daily routines at this stage.

Regarding the Defence Law, 70 per cent appeared to be content with the enforcement of the law, with 19 per cent indicating that they “have no idea” about the enforcement of the law.

Eighty-three per cent were in favour of closing media platforms that spread rumors and 97 per cent showed understanding of the isolation measures implemented for arrivals to the Kingdom.

The vast majority — 91 per cent — said that they trust the government’s measures in regards to instructions that must be followed to contain the global epidemic.

According to the survey, 76 per cent of Jordanians think that the government’s handling of the coronavirus is “not exaggerated” and 95 per cent are in accord with the decision to close schools, 94 per cent with the decision to suspend religious activities at places of worship and 97 per cent with preventing visits to prisons.

Regarding how Jordanians are responding to the government’s measures, 40 per cent of respondents said that they are strictly following instructions, 36 expressed fear and 55 noted that they have changed their daily routines, while 10 per cent admitted that they had purchased a lot of commodities.