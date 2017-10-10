‘Mafraq will be hub for Syria, Iraq rebuilding’

AMMAN — The northeastern city of Mafraq is going to be a launching pad for the reconstruction of Syria and Iraq, said State Minister for Investment Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the launching of the investment map in Mafraq, Shehadeh said that the future vision for the area would be realised through plans to create the proper environment to enhance the production capacity of the governorate, which, he noted, enjoys a competitive edge due to its location.

The minister said the government also seeks to promote a participatory approach in decision-making and setting priorities through cooperation between the newly elected governorate council and the executive council.