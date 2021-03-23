Lower House memo calls for tax exemptions on staple food items

AMMAN — A parliamentary memo initiated by MP Khalil Attiya demanded that all essential foodstuffs be exempt from customs duties.

The memorandum, signed by more than 20 deputies, said: "We are coming to the holy month of Ramadan. Some commodities have seen prices rise and are found to be caused by the source and regarding this matter, we request a moratorium on customs duties on all essential food items."

The memorandum read as follows: “We, the undersigned deputies, in view of the unprecedented rise in prices of certain staple foods recently, such as rice, sugar and oil, have found that the main cause was from the source of these substances and the high cost of shipping,”

“Internal actions that can be taken to reduce the cost to the Jordanian consumer include exemption from customs duties and sales tax on vegetable oil, which is the only substance on that has customs duties of 20 per cent and a sales tax of 4 per cent. As we are approaching the holy month of Ramadan, we request a moratorium on customs duties on all essential food items.” the memorandum continued.

Mahmoud Baker, a trainee lawyer, was pleased to hear this request.

“It is a late request, but I am pleased that it took place,” he said.

“I really hope that the next step would be an exemption not only of essential food items but also on all food commodities,” he added.

Emran Al Zyoud, a Jordanian citizen also added that Jordan and the world are experiencing difficult health and economic conditions, which require exceptional decisions to take the circumstances in account.

“The state and citizens must work together and cooperate to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. Ensuring the basic requirements of households has become difficult for citizens under the current financial conditions,” he added.

For Marah Abdallah, another Jordanian, the decision to suspend customs duties on basic foodstuffs would help a lot of Jordanians.

“Such a decision will help a lot of Jordanians to cope with the current conditions until the epidemic is over,” Marah said.

If the memorandum is approved and the exemption is made, it will be a great success for the Lower House, she added.