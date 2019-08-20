Lower House digs in heels over draft mediation of civil disputes law

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday insisted on its position on the draft mediation of the civil disputes law, rejecting for the second time the provision allowing private companies to provide notification of judicial action.

The MPs argued that the law is skewed towards benefitting “certain parties”.

To end the gridlock, a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament will be held to resolve the dispute in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution.

According to Article 92 of the Constitution: “Should either House twice reject any draft law and the other accept it, whether or not amended, both the Senate and the Chamber shall hold a joint meeting under the chairmanship of the president of the Senate to discuss the matters in dispute.”

The legislators, during the session, endorsed the amended draft of the Judicial Independence Law, rejecting linking the Judicial Institute of Jordan with the president of the Judicial Council and maintaining its dependency on the justice minister.

The council endorsed transferring payments of judges to the Judicial Council, calling for issuing regulations pursuant to this decision, and striking down the provision of forced retirement of judicial authorities prior to reaching the age of retirement.

The deputies also rejected granting the "Judges Club" a legal personality and financial independence.