Lower House deliberates public-private partnership draft law

AMMAN — The Lower House on Sunday began its deliberations over the draft law concerning public-private sector partnership.

The draft law stipulates the formation of a special unit to provide technical support to government bodies in implementing public-private sector partnership projects and adopting the best global practices related to easing real cooperation in this arena, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the draft law's mandating reasons, the bill was introduced to improve the Kingdom's infrastructure, boost economic growth and incentivise the private sector's investments, which contribute to developing the economic and social infrastructure needed to achieve sustainable growth.

The draft law also aims to establish a framework to effectively and transparently implement public-private partnership projects that provide quality public services, in addition to establishing mechanisms for receiving government assistance for implementation.