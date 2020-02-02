Lower House approves public-private partnership law

AMMAN — The Lower House on Sunday endorsed the public-private sectors partnership law, which aims to secure funds for public projects and implement them in a way that garners added value, either by establishing infrastructure and public facilities or by rehabilitating, operating and maintaining them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The bill was created with the aim of making use of the expertise and technical knowledge available in the private sector while also enhancing the government’s capabilities.

The draft law will create a higher ministerial committee to select projects, provide policies for each project and refer them to the Cabinet.

In addition, a special unit within the Prime Ministry will be created and tasked with assisting government agencies in identifying projects, establishing implementation priorities and preparing proposals for the higher ministerial committee.

MPs approved opening a bank account for the new partnership unit to implement projects, prepare studies and float tenders, as well as seek the help of experts in various fields.

Under the law, the Council of Ministers will be tasked with issuing the necessary by-laws to organise project phases and arrange tenders.

The draft law, which abolishes the 2014 partnership law, bans any member of the higher committee, technical panels or the Prime Ministry unit from participating in any partnership projects. The restriction also applies to members’ spouses, offspring and second-degree relatives.

The bill also takes further steps to eliminate graft by prohibiting the spread of classified information, Petra reported.

While the law will not apply to any ventures whose tenders were floated before it goes into effect, those projects that have already been prepared and whose tenders are pending will be subject to the new law.

Also on Sunday, the Lower House rejected the civil retirement amended law, Petra said.