Local Agricultural inputs exempted from tax

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday decided to exempt agricultural production inputs from the general sales tax.

During a session chaired by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, the Council of Ministers decided to reduce the general tax on corn from 10 to 5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government exempted production inputs in the poultry sectors from the 4 per cent tax that was due before 2018, down to zero.

Farmers’ local produce was exempted from the sales tax, yet a tax will be imposed for imported items.

The Cabinet’s decisions are meant to support the agricultural sector as it struggles with challenges ensuing from regional turmoil and border closures leading to a significant decline of agricultural exports, and would contribute to a drop in the prices of fruit, vegetables and poultry and protect the limited-income segments of the society, Petra said.