You are here
Labour Ministry urges Syrian workers to rectify status
By JT - Dec 06,2021 - Last updated at Dec 06,2021
AMMAN — The Labour Ministry on Monday called on Syrian workers who do not have work permits or failed to renew them to proceed with receiving permits to legalise their presence in the labour market.
In a statement, the ministry said that Syrian workers have been exempt from fees for work permits and health certificates since 2016 under Cabinet decisions, the latest of which was issued early this year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The ministry stressed that Syrian workers are allowed to be issued flexible work or temporary permits under the list of jobs allowed for non-Jordanians.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Opinion
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 06, 2021
Dec 06, 2021
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.