Labour Ministry urges Syrian workers to rectify status

AMMAN — The Labour Ministry on Monday called on Syrian workers who do not have work permits or failed to renew them to proceed with receiving permits to legalise their presence in the labour market.

In a statement, the ministry said that Syrian workers have been exempt from fees for work permits and health certificates since 2016 under Cabinet decisions, the latest of which was issued early this year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministry stressed that Syrian workers are allowed to be issued flexible work or temporary permits under the list of jobs allowed for non-Jordanians.