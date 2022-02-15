Labour ministry seeks to provide healthy, safe work environment for all workers — Istitieh

AMMAN — Occupational health and safety is among the top priorities of the Labour Ministry, Labour Minister Nayef Istitieh said on Tuesday.

Istitieh, during a meeting with stakeholders on occupational health and safety, said that the ministry seeks to provide a healthy and safe work environment for workers in all sectors and to avoid work injuries and health diseases resulting from job risks, according to a ministry statement.

He also said that the ministry is keen to raise awareness of occupational health and safety among all classes of the society and among employers and employees until a positive occupational health and safety level can be reached nationally.

Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Directorate at the ministry Najah Abu Tafesh said that the directorate always implements inspection campaigns to ensure the compatibility of the workplace and resolve labour complaints.

She also said that the ministry, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, the Health Ministry and other stakeholders, issued several protocols for work procedures and preventive practices to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus and updates them regularly in line with defence orders.

Meanwhile, President of the Textile, Garment and Clothes Union Fathalla Emrani highlighted the importance of providing a safe work environment for workers through committing to occupational health and safety standards and conditions mentioned in the Labour Law and its amendments.

Director General of the Amman Chamber of Industry Nael Hussami stressed the significance of partnership between the industrial sector and the Labour Ministry regarding maintaining health and safety at the workplace.