Labour Minister, UK ambassador discuss labour affairs

By JT - Oct 25,2021 - Last updated at Oct 25,2021

AMMAN — Labour Minister Nayef Esteitieh and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind on Monday discussed cooperation aspects related to labour affairs between the countries.

Esteitieh stressed the ministry's keenness to enhance cooperation with other countries, including the UK, in a way that serves joint interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also reiterated the importance of vocational and technical education for the youth.

He called on families to raise their children's awareness about this kind of education to help them acquire skills required to join the labour market.

Brind praised the government's efforts to alleviate the impacts of the pandemic on the labour market and voiced support for any cooperation with the ministry under the two countries’ "deep-rooted" ties.