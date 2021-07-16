King’s visit to Washington highlights strategic partnership, Jordan’s leading regional role — US diplomat

AMMAN — Chargé d'Affairs at the US embassy in Amman Mike Hankey said that the US is looking forward to Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s visit to the US and their meeting with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on July 19.

He added that His Majesty's visit will highlight the permanent and strategic partnership between the US and Jordan and Jordan’s role as a critical ally of the US, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hankey pointed out that the meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and highlight Jordan's leading role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that President Biden and the first lady look forward to welcoming their Majesties King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on July 19.

In the statement the press secretary added that President Biden is looking forward to working closely with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political and economic issues, including the promotion of vital economic opportunities that will contribute to a bright future in Jordan.