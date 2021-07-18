King’s US visit highlights Jordan’s pivotal regional role — JCC chief

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to the US is important at both the political and economic levels, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti said on Saturday.

In a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Kabariti said that the Kingdom will continue to play a pivotal role in the region due to its high international status.

He added that there is an immense amount of international appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah’s responsibilities in the region, especially regarding the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem and his role as the Custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The JCC chairman also said that His Majesty’s efforts have foiled all attempts to dissolve the Palestinian issue through “the Deal of the Century” and Judaisation of the Jerusalem.

Kabariti noted that any political development will positively reflect on the Kingdom and the US’ economic ties, especially in light of the difficulties Jordan is suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the signing of the agreement of a $600 million grant from the US right before the King’s official visit to Washington, is clear evidence of the US’ acknowledgement of Jordan’s pivotal role in the region and US initiative to ease the Kingdom’s financial burdens.

The economic sector is fully aware that the next phase bears several aspects that will positively reflect on the national economy and enable it overcome hardships, he said, praising His Majesty’s efforts to alleviate the Kingdom’s financial burdens.

Kabariti pointed out that King Abdullah’s activities in the region through the Jordanian-Iraqi-Egyptian rapprochement will also serve the Kingdom’s economic interests.