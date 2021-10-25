Kingdom's oil bill marks 16% increase in first 8 months of 2021

AMMAN — The Kingdom’s oil bill in the first eight months of the year increased by 16 per cent compared with the same period of 2020, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

According to the DoS monthly report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-August period of 2021 went up to JD1.065 billion, compared with JD918 million in the same period of 2020.

Crude oil topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports, amounting to JD468 million followed by diesel with JD223 million during the first eight months of 2021.

The DoS report also showed that the Kingdom’s total imports in the first eight months of 2021 also increased by 21.3 per cent to some JD9.497 billion compared with the same period of 2020.