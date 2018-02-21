Kingdom, Turkey discuss defence cooperation

By JT - Feb 21,2018 - Last updated at Feb 21,2018

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, according to a Royal Court statement. They discussed ways of cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

His Majesty and Gen. Akar discussed efforts made in the war against terrorism, within a holistic strategy.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagoz attended the meeting.

Akar was the second Turkish high-profile figure received by the King in two days. On Monday, King Abdullah discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Jordanian-Turkish bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

Cavusoglu also met with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi over the same issues, with focus on Turkey’s plan to reconsider its trade ties with Jordan to ensure balance in this aspect of the partnership.