Kingdom clocks JD3.47b in tourism revenues — CBJ

AMMAN — Jordan’s tourism revenues increased to JD3.47 billion (around $4.9 billion) by the end of November 2019, registering a 9.4-per cent increase compared with the same period in 2018, according to statistics by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shweikeh said that the increase in the Kingdom’s visitors in general, and overnight tourists in particular, has greatly contributed to revenue growth, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister said that a total of 4,535,496 visitors have entered the Kingdom this year, an increase of 7.6 per cent compared with 2018.

Meanwhile, overnight tourists reached a total of 3,816,563, an increase of 7.2 per cent.

The minister added that most overnight tourists, at 547,156, came from European countries, showing a 35.2-per cent increase compared with last year’s figures. American countries followed with 176,945 tourists, showing a 17.7-per cent increase, followed by 185,563 Asian and Pacific tourists to the Kingdom, marking a 7.7 per cent increase.

Indicators have shown an increase in visitors to Petra, with 889,494 tourists to the rose-red city by the end of November 2019, registering a 35.4-per cent rise compared to the same period in 2018.

Other sites have also witnessed a similar increase, as Jerash saw 390,425 visitors at a 42.4-per cent increase and Karak saw 39,888, registering a 79.7-per cent rise compared with last year.

Similarly, Wadi Rum saw 295,555 visitors, an increase of 42.4 per cent, and Al Maghtas (the Baptism Site) saw 149,414 visitors, an increase of 30.2 per cent.

Additionally, Madaba saw 373,300 visitors, an increase of 51.8 per cent and Mount Nebo saw 534,870 visitors, an increase of 41.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2018, Petra reported.

Shweikeh highlighted that the ministry will continue working to improve services at tourist sites, in addition to maintaining the efforts of the Tourism Promotion Commission to highlight promising types of tourism in the Kingdom, including adventure tourism, religious tourism, health and recovery tourism and conference tourism.