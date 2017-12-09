Kingdom’s youth mark 2nd anniversary of Jordan-proposed UN Resolution 2250

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Youth Minister Hadithah Khreisha on Saturday attended a ceremony celebrating the second anniversary of the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2250 on youth, peace and security, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ceremony was organised by the ministry in cooperation with youth organisations.

The resolution urges members of the Security Council to look for ways to increase the comprehensive representation of the youth in the decision making processes on all levels.

The ceremony was held to honour the Crown Prince’s efforts in the adaptation of the Resolution 2250 when he chaired the Security Council’s open session on the role of youth in enhancing peace and combating extremism. The UN Security Council unanimously adopted the Jordan-proposed resolution.

Khreisha praised the Crown Prince’s efforts in enhancing the role of youth at regional and international levels.

He noted that the Youth Ministry is following up on the implementation of the Royal directives to successive governments to support the youth and address their concerns.

During the ceremony, young Jordanians shared their success stories in light of the adaptation and implementation of the resolution through workshops.