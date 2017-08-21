You are here
King to visit Canada next week
By JT - Aug 21,2017 - Last updated at Aug 21,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah is scheduled to pay an official visit to Canada on August 28, a Royal Court statement said on Monday.
During the visit, the King will meet with Governor General of Canada David Johnston, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of Canadian senior officials.
His Majesty will discuss means of enhancing cooperation between Jordan and Canada in various fields and the latest regional and international developments.
