King urges restructuring army retirees association

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with the Director General of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans retired Maj. Gen. Ahmad Ali Ayed Ajarmeh, a statement from the Royal Court said.

His Majesty urged a restructuring of the association and its law and called for activating its role as the official authority in charge of running the affairs of military retirees.

During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Hani Mulki, the King underlined the need to activate the association's development mandate through training and habilitating its members to enter the labour market, providing technical and consultative support, and providing aid to establish productive projects.

King Abdullah said that he will direct the government and the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army to provide the necessary support for the association and to follow up on retired personnel situation.

He called for sustaining contact between the association and its members to check on them and benefit from their expertise.

For his part, Ajarmeh expressed the retirees' appreciation for His Majesty's support to improve the quality of services provided to its members.