King underlined Jordanian women’s achievements

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate Jordanian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“The Jordanian woman is the pillar of our society, and without her extensive contributions, efforts, patience and sacrifices, the Jordanian family would not have developed and prospered.

May God keep her for Jordan and for all its ctizens, and many happy returns for the women in our homeland,” His Majesty tweeted in Arabic, as the country joined the world in celebrating the occasion (see stories on page 2).

HRH Crown Prince Hussein also congratulated Jordanian women by posting on Twitter.

“Jordanian women in every sector and position have proven themselves time and again in their ongoing dedication to the prosperity and progress of #OurJordan. We salute them on #InternationalWomensDay,” the Crown Prince tweeted.