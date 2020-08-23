King, Sisi and Kadhimi to hold summit this week

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi are slated to hold a trilateral summit in Amman this week.

The summit, held for the third time, will cover economic, trade, and investment cooperation among Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, as well as regional developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

The first trilateral summit was held in Cairo in March 2019, and the second summit was held in New York in September of the same year.