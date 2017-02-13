King sends letter to UAE president

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has said that Jordan is keen on coordinating various Pan-Arab, regional and Islamic world-related issues with the UAE.

In a written letter addressed to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Majesty expressed pride over the "deep-rooted" ties between Jordan and the UAE and stressed keenness on developing and enhancing them in a way that serves the two countries and their peoples, a Royal Court statement said.

The letter was delivered on Monday by Senate President Faisal Al Fayez to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE vice president and prime minister and ruler of Dubai.

In the letter, the King commended Sheik Khalifa’s support for Jordan, stressing the importance of coordinating positions on the challenges facing the Arab and Islamic nations.

King Abdullah also praised Sheikh Mohammad’s efforts in enhancing bilateral relations.

Jordan Ambassador to the UAE Jumaa Abbadi, the President of the Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi and Jordan General Consul Sa’ed Radaideh attended the meeting.