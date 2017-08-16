King returns home after Sandhurst graduation ceremony

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday returned to the Kingdom from the UK after he represented Queen Elizabeth II and was the Reviewing Officer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s (RMAS) Sovereign's Parade on Friday, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah, in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania, attended the parade that included HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Crown Prince Hussein, born in 1994 and named as Crown Prince in 2009, enrolled in Sandhurst last year after graduating from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he majored in international history.

Commandant Maj. Gen. Paul Nanson received King Abdullah and Queen Rania at Sandhurst, where Their Majesties signed the guestbook.

His Majesty, escorted by the guard of honour, proceeded to the dais, and Jordan’s national anthem was played.

The ceremony featured the presenting of the Sovereign’s Banner to the Sovereign’s Platoon, the best performing platoon among the Senior Division.

A pipe and drum band representing the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army participated in the parade, playing musical pieces and marches from Jordanian and British military heritage, which marked the first time a non-British military music band participates in the ceremony.

After the parade concluded, His Majesty delivered remarks to the Senior Division and the Intermediate and Junior Divisions.

“It is not the first time I have had the privilege to attend the Sovereign’s Parade. Many years ago, I was a cadet standing where you are now,” the King said.

“The memories of that day have stayed with me, making it a distinct pleasure to address today’s cadets and academy staff; their families and friends; and the distinguished guests who joined us,” added His Majesty, who graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1981.