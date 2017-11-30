King renews support for Palestine in letter to UN panel

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday stressed that Jordan — as chair of the current Arab summit, the historical Hashemite custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and the closest to Palestinians — will continue exerting efforts with all stakeholders to push forward the peace process.

In a letter sent to Fodé Seck, chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, His Majesty reiterated that the Kingdom will also continue supporting Palestinians in realising their aspirations, safeguarding holy sites in Jerusalem and stopping any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in the city.

King Abdullah, in the letter sent to Seck on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, said that Arab leaders, at their recent summit held in Jordan, renewed their stand that peace is a strategic option for the nation, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King added that the summit sent a message of peace that has been awaiting Israel to show a sincere intention towards achieving permanent, just and comprehensive peace according to the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

His Majesty stressed that despite the so many challenges witnessed this year and the stalemated peace talks, it is worth pointing out to the US administration’s commitment to pushing forward the peace process and the Palestinian reconciliation, which is important to enhance Palestinians’ unity.

King Abdullah also commended the UN committee’s procedures, including the conferences it organised to enable the Palestinian people to practise their rights and support its just cause.