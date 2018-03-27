King renews support for Jerusalem churches

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday reiterated Jordan’s “unaltered stand” in defence of the resilience of Jerusalem churches through preserving their holy sites and supporting the Christian community in the Holy Land.

The remarks came during a meeting with a Jerusalemite delegation of church leaders and representatives, headed by Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem, All Palestine and Jordan Theophilos III, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty highlighted the Kingdom’s role in defending the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, where interfaith harmony and the right of churches to run their properties are respected.

The King — in the presence of HRH Prince Ghazi, the King’s special adviser for religious and cultural affairs and the personal envoy of His Majesty — noted that focusing on Jerusalem as a topic for interfaith, human rights or security dialogue should not to be at the expense of the just cause of establishing East Jerusolem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

King Abdullah congratulated the church leaders and representatives and Christians on Easter that falls on April 8.

For their part, the delegates expressed their appreciation of His Majesty’s key role in supporting the Christian community in the region, especially in Jerusalem, which helps support their resilience, maintain church properties and face challenges resulting from Israeli practices.

They also commended King Abdullah’s efforts in reopening the Church of the Holy Sepulchre after Israel halted a decision to impose taxes on church properties, stressing that His Majesty’s support of religious freedoms and the status quo in Jerusalem has been significant in protecting the Christian presence in the city.

The church leaders and representatives stressed the importance of the Hashemite custodianship on Islamic and Christian holy sites, which highlights the historical role of the Hashemites and King Abdullah in preserving and defending these holy places.

The delegates also voiced their appreciation for Jordan and His Majesty’s continuous efforts in providing all forms of support to preserve the Arab identity of Jerusalem and enhance the presence of its residents, the Royal Court statement said.