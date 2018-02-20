King receives US Congress delegation

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania, on Monday received a US Congress delegation headed by Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina), and discussed the strategic partnership and cooperation between Jordan and the United States, as well as regional developments.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Prince Feisal, King Abdullah expressed Jordan’s appreciation of the United States’ support to enable the Kingdom to implement its development projects and face the challenges brought on by regional crises, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty cited the memorandum of understanding signed in Amman last week between the two countries for cooperation in the economic and military fields over the next five years.

During the meeting, which continued over dinner, the King reaffirmed the important role of the United States in securing just and comprehensive peace in the region, stressing the importance of stepping up regional and international efforts to relaunch Palestinian-Israeli negotiations based on the two-state solution, leading to establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel.

Discussions also covered UNRWA. His Majesty underlined the importance of supporting the UN agency to enable it to continue providing education, health and relief services to the 5 million registered Palestinian refugees.

The two sides discussed crises in the Middle East and efforts to resolve them politically, in addition to efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

The delegates praised Jordan’s pivotal role, led by the King, in bolstering security and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan, Planning Minister Imad Fakhoury, and Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.