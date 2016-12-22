You are here
King receives phone call from Saudi monarch
By JT - Dec 22,2016 - Last updated at Dec 22,2016
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received a telephone call from Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, a Royal Court statement said.
King Salman expressed his condolences to His Majesty and the Jordanian people over the death of security personnel and civilians in the "cowardly" terrorist attack in Karak this week.
The Saudi monarch also voiced his condemnation of the "heinous terrorist act", stressing that Saudi Arabia stands with Jordan in the fight against terrorism and its "criminal gangs".
Earlier this week on Tuesday, four security personnel were killed in a security raid in Karak, over 140km south of Amman, to arrest terrorists. Twelve people were injured.
On Sunday, 10 security personnel and civilians died and 34 were injured in another terror attack that targeted Qatraneh and Karak Castle.
