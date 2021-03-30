You are here
King receives phone call from Saudi crown prince
By JT - Mar 30,2021 - Last updated at Mar 30,2021
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia.
Discussions addressed the deep-rooted bilateral ties and means to advance them, with King Abdullah noting the importance of the Green Middle East Initiative launched recently by Saudi Arabia and expressing Jordan’s readiness to work with Saudi Arabia to counter environmental challenges in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
The phone call also covered the need to maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern.
Mar 29, 2021
Opinion
