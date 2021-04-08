King receives call from US secretary of state

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reaffirmed the United States’ full solidarity with Jordan, led by His Majesty.

Secretary Blinken also stressed the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, commending King Abdullah’s leadership in promoting peace and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty had received a phone call on Wednesday from US President Joe Biden, who stressed the United States’ support for Jordan and for the King.